Myanmar uncovers terrorist training camps in western state

Myanmar security forces have uncovered evidences that some training camps were secretly run by terrorists in Mayu Mountain in Buthidaung-Maungtaw area in western Rakhine state, said a statement of the State Counsellor Office on Thursday.



Three armed attackers were killed during the area clearance operation by the security forces over the past two days, said the statement, adding that a tunnel, home-made weapons, huts, ration, utensils and other items used in the terrorist training were also seized.



Plotting to control and influence Maungtaw area, the terrorists had killed 34 innocent people including village elders and a librarian, abducting 22 others, according to the statement.



The security forces also made a surprise raid at the village of Kyungaung on Tuesday, arresting a member of the "Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army" (ARSA) in charge of finance who confessed that the October attack last year on border police outposts was carried out by Aqua Mul Mujahidin.



Tension has been going on in the western state, especially after the violent attacks on Oct. 9 last year by armed men on three border outposts in Maungtaw which prompted the formation of an investigation commission, led by First Vice President U Myint Swe, to probe into the background of the incident.



The armed men's attack on three border posts namely Kyikanpyi in Maungtaw, Kotankauk in Buthedaung and Ngakhuya Office, killed five soldiers and eight policemen.

