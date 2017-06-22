J-10B fighter jets in training for 2017 International Army Games

J-10B fighter jets conduct training at a military training ground of a brigade under the air force of the PLA Northern Theater Command in preparation for the upcoming "Aviadarts" competition event of the 2017 International Army Games(IAG)from July 29 to August 12. This is the fourth time for China to participate in the IAG, and the first time for J-10B fighter jets to participate in the "Aviadarts" event. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

