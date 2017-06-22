China calls for early resumption of talks on Korean Peninsula

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/22 13:49:17





China on Wednesday called for an early resumption of talks on the Korea Peninsula nuclear issue and reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the issue through negotiations.China and the United States began to talk about diplomatic and security issues on Wednesday. The dialogue was one of four high-level mechanisms announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump during their first meeting in Florida in April.Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi co-chaired the one-day dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.Among the Chinese attendees was Fang Fenghui, a member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department.During the dialogue, China reiterated its commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace and stability there, and urged a comprehensive and strict implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on the issue.China proposed a "dual-track approach" to promoting denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and establishing a peace mechanism in parallel and a "suspension for suspension" to defuse the looming crisis.As a first step, Pyongyang may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale Washington-Seoul military exercises.On Wednesday, China called on relevant parties to consider and adopt these proposals, in a bid to pull the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue back on the right track of peaceful resolution through dialogue and consultation.At the dialogue, China also reiterated its opposition to the deployment of the US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense ( THAAD ) anti-missile defense system in South Korea, saying such deployment should be halted and revoked.