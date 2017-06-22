Draft law regulates use of national anthem

A draft law on national anthem was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading Thursday.



The draft law cites the events where the national anthem should be played/sung, as well as events where it should not.



The national anthem should not be performed at funerals or other improper events, neither used in advertisements or as background music at public places, according to the draft law.



The national anthem is "March of the Volunteers," with lyrics by poet Tian Han and music composed by Nie Er.



According to the draft, those who maliciously modify the lyrics or play/sing the national anthem in a distorted or disrespectful way can be detained for up to 15 days by public security departments.

