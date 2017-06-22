China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

China's national weather observatory continued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Thursday, as heavy rain is expected across the country in the next few days.



On Thursday and Friday, heavy rain is expected in parts of Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin and Shandong with precipitation of up to 120 millimeters, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).



Up to 140 millimeters of rain will hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi,Guizhou, Hubei and Jiangxi, while some of these areas may see hail or thunderstorms, said the NMC.



The center warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and to take precautions against strong winds, flooding and geological disasters.



China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

