Marriott holds Run for Love charity event

Marriott Greater China Business Councils members during the event Photo: Courtesy of Marriott Greater China Business Councils

From June 1 to 11, the Marriott Greater China Business Councils joined Operation Smile, a world renowned charity organization, to co-launch the Run For Love Charity Event based on the We Run app.During the campaign, staff members with Marriott's four business councils (East China, South China, North China and Central West China) launched running contests. For every mile each person ran, the Marriott Greater China Business Councils agreed to donate 1 yuan ($0.15) to Operation Smile as transportation fees for impoverished children with cleft lips or cleft palates in China's remote areas. The campaign not only involved Marriott employees, but caregivers from the public also participated in the event.Starting from June 1, the Run for Love campaign involved 9,364 Marriott associates and volunteer care runners from 97 cities in 23 provinces in China. The event has raised 68,000 yuan, which will cover 340 children's transportation fees."For years, we have supported and witnessed the enormous help that Operation Smile has provided for children with cleft lips or cleft palates in China. This year, on Children's Day, we initiated the Run for Love campaign, and the Council hopes to draw more attention from the public to this particular project as well as to children with cleft lips or cleft palates," said Angela Pan, the chair of Marriott Worldwide Business Councils, Greater China."Additionally, 2017 is also Marriott's 90th anniversary, marking the organization's 90 years of continual Spirit to Serve Our Community. I'm confident that through such collaborative efforts we will see smiles on more children's faces."