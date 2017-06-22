South Korea's government planned to adopt a "blind" employment system in the public sector from the second half of this year to exclude personal and school connections in hiring new employees, the presidential Blue House said Thursday.
President Moon Jae-in
held a regular meeting with top secretaries, saying he wanted to introduce the blind hiring system from the second half of this year in employing new public servants and workers in the public sector.
In South Korea, one of the deep-rooted social problems was to hire job applicants who have school or personal connections with those in charge of employment.
Moon said the new resume format for job applicants in the public sector should be changed into the one in which no one writes down school, academic background, birthplace and physical conditions.
He said every job applicant should be allowed to fairly compete regardless of where they graduated, such as colleges in Seoul or countryside and a prestigious or ordinary school.
The blind employment system was one of major pledges made by Moon on his campaign trail. Moon took office on May 10, putting his top priority on creating decent jobs.
Moon said the government was not able to force the private sector to adopt the blind hiring system, but he noted that private companies introducing such system in the past employed more enthusiastic and capable applicants.
He also instructed public entities, which are located in the countryside, to hire more employees from the regions where the entities are located and raise the percentage of workers from the regions to 30 percent of the total.