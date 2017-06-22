Thousands of yogis search for serenity in Times Square during International Day of Yoga

Over 12,000 yoga practitioners pack into Times Square in New York on Wednesday. Photo: IC

Thousands of yoga aficionados celebrated the summer solstice amid the neon lights and cacophony of Times Square Wednesday, searching for inner peace in the heart of New York on the International Day of Yoga.It's estimated that around 12,000 people took part in six one-hour yoga classes beginning at 7:30 am to celebrate the official start of summer and the longest day of the year.The event is now in its 15th year.For the last three years, it has coincided with the International Day of Yoga."It is mind over matter," laughed Magdalena Leszko, 40, of the surrounding Times Square din. "To have fun and to be part of a community. It tests the limits."Under the watchful eye of police in one of the busiest plazas in the world, organizers handed out green yoga mats and bottles of water, before talking participants through their poses."The first year there were only three people who participated, the weather that day was horrible, raining," said Douglas Stewart, yoga teacher and co-founder of the event. "But it started to grow year after year," he noted.In 2015, when the event coincided with the first International Day of Yoga, 17,000 people took part, including then UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.