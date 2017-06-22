S.Korea to open road near presidential office 24 hours a day

South Korea's presidential office said Thursday that it will open the only road to the Blue House 24 hours a day starting next week.



Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing that public access to the road in front of the Blue House will be allowed 24 hours a day starting next Monday to realize the "open Cheong Wa Dae" and expand people's conveniences.



The road has been closed off to the general public from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. since 1968 when commandos of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) infiltrated the Cheong Wa Dae to attempt in vain to assassinate then South Korean leader Park Chung-hee.



Since then, people have been inspected in police checkpoints around the Blue House to pass the road even in the daytime.



Taking photos of the Blue House as background will be allowed starting next week.



The spokesman said the photo-taking of the Blue House will be permitted for the convenience of tourists, except for security-related facilities.

