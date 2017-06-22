Myanmar issues statistical report on labour force

Myanmar has issued a detailed statistical report on the country's labour force.



The report was released by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population Wednesday, according to official media Thursday.



Based on the 2014 Myanmar Population and Housing Census, the report gives detailed information especially on the participation percentage of the labour force, status of the labour market, and unemployment rates.



In accordance with the 2014 census, 86 percent of workers between the age of 15 and 64 are male workers and 51 percent of females of the same age participate in the labour force and youth workers take up a large share of the workforce.



About 500,000 children aged from 10 to 14 are currently working.



According to the statistics, 82 percent of 10-year old children and 91 percent of 12-year old working children have no access to schooling, showing that schooling rate is low among working children.



As agriculture is the main industry of the country, about 40 percent of the labour force are currently working in sectors of farming, forestry and fishing, but only 4 percent of the workers in these sectors are in the upper class and majority of workers are low-income workers.



The country's unemployment rate for youths aged from 20 to 24 is high. 10 percent of urban youths are unemployed while 8 percent of rural youths are unemployed as the unemployment rate is different between regions.



With significant changes in the country's social, economic and political sectors, the country's labour market is expected to develop in coming years.

