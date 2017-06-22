Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"I swear by heaven that I won't steal anymore."So said a 36-year-old man surnamed Liu at the Tongzhou District People's Court. On April 28, Liu, who comes from Hebei Province, strolled around a restaurant in Liyuan, Tongzhou district and saw an electric bicycle parked at the door of the restaurant that was unlocked. He then drove it away. The owner of the electric bicycle, surnamed Zhang, who is a food delivery man, witnessed the theft. He shouted at Liu and ran after him. A passing driver offered to help Zhang pursue the thief. They caught up with him and the driver called the police. The electric bicycle Liu stole was worth 2,600 yuan ($381). He was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 1,000 yuan. (Source: The Mirror)