Hainan Airlines wins SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline award for seventh consecutive year

Hainan Airlines Co said on Tuesday that it won the SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline award for the seventh consecutive year at this week's Paris Air Show. The airline was also honored with designation as Best China Airline and received the Best China Airline Staff Service award.



SKYTRAX is a UK-based research firm and global provider of professional aviation evaluation services with a focus on airline and airport services. The provider has also included Hainan Airlines in its Top 10 SKYTRAX Carriers list.



Qatar Airways, the national airline of the Gulf nation of Qatar, has been voted as the Best Airline of 2017 by SKYTRAX, a fourth-time win in the last 10 years.



Singapore Airlines grabbed the second spot with Emirates and Etihad Airways ranking fourth and eighth respectively. Other winners include ANA All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa.



Sun Jianfeng, president of Hainan Airlines, said in a release the company sent to the Global Times that the Five-Star Airline award is the result of leading efforts in the areas of hardware installation, service systems, and flight safety.



The Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC), a safety assessment organization based in Germany, has included the airline in its list of best airlines worldwide for the past six years since 2011. The Chinese carrier was named among JACDEC's Top 10 airlines for five years and, in 2016, ranked third on the list.



Over the past years, Hainan Airlines has upgraded its products and optimized its service philosophy and details.



For instance, it launched a new Hainan Airlines membership system in a move to provide frequent flyers with more benefits and rolled out the Boeing 787-9 aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi technology.



Meanwhile, the airline is also building brand new VIP lounges at Xi'An, Hangzhou and Guangzhou airports, with HNA Club, the business lounge at Beijing airport, already open for business.



To date, Hainan Airlines has launched more than 1,000 domestic and international routes to and from more than 100 cities across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania.



Last week, the airline launched an event to showcase new airhost uniforms designed in partnership with world-renowned fashion designer Lawrence Xu. Hainan Airlines said it will debut its new, fifth generation, high-fashion uniform during Paris Couture Week Fall/Winter 2017 in July.





