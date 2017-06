A little girl pulls a bag behind her as the Syrians pass through Cilvegozu border gate to reach their hometowns before Eid al-Fitr in Reyhanli, Hatay on June 21, 2017. Photo: Cem Genco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/CFP

Syrians pass through Cilvegozu border gate to reach their hometowns before Eid al-Fitr in Reyhanli, Hatay on June 21, 2017. Approximately 100,000 Syrian refugees cross the border at Hatay's Cilvegozu to reach their hometowns under high security precautions.