Presidential Awards tout top students

Winners praised as future leaders

Outstanding students from across the US were given Presidential Awards in May and June, being made Presidential Scholars and winning the President's Education Awards for Outstanding Academic Excellence. The recipients were praised by the Secretary of Education as "shining examples" and "tomorrow's leaders."



Among the winners, 161 students were named Presidential Scholars, each receiving a Presidential Scholar Medallion at a ceremony held at Washington DC on June 18.



A total of 11 high school graduating students from California won the prestigious awards, including at least three Asian Americans. They are Mike Bao from Troy High, Carissa Chen from Phillips Exeter Academy, and Katherine Li from Lynbrook High.



Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos congratulated all the recipients "for their devotion to academic excellence and their parents and teachers who have guided them along the way."



"Today's Presidential Scholars are tomorrow's leaders, and I am confident they will continue to be shining examples as they enter the next phase of their academic careers," DeVos said.



The White House Committee on Presidential Scholars said, "The Scholars demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in academics, the arts, career and technical education and an outstanding commitment to public service."



In addition to the Presidential Scholars awards given to graduating high school students, outstanding elementary and middle school students won the President's Education Awards for Outstanding Academic Excellence, also called the Presidential Education Gold Awards. According to the US Department of Education, the award recognizes academic success at school, and the winners must meet various requirements, including GPA, school-set criteria, state tests, as well as having teacher recommendations.



The President's Education Awards also include an award for education achievements, also known as the Presidential Education Silver Award.



Emily Ren, a winner of the 2017 President's Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence from Los Angeles County, said that the award has inspired her to work harder to achieve higher academic success and contribute more to the community.



Ren has won numerous awards in science and math, including a gold medal with her teammates at the 2017 Los Angeles Regional Science Olympiad, and a trophy coming in the top 10 percent in the national Math Olympiad. Ren was also chosen as the valedictorian at the graduation ceremony of Quail Summit Elementary, and she made a 3-minute graduation speech titled "Being a 21st Century Student" in front of 1,000 students, teachers and parents.



Mike Bao, a 2017 Presidential Scholar, has won a log of honorary awards. He is going to Harvard University to study math and physics. His passion on the two subjects has inspired him to start an educational program to give underprivileged middle school students exposure to math.





