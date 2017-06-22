Russia resumes gov't-level economic cooperation with two thirds EU countries

Russia has resumed economic cooperation at governmental level with two thirds of European Union (EU) countries, RIA Novosti news agency quoted a Russian minister as saying Thursday.



Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev said the fact that official economic dialogue with the EU was frozen does not prevent bilateral contacts with European countries.



"There was a frank dialogue," Gruzdev said, referring to a recent meeting with ambassadors of some EU members in Moscow. "The European business is already tired of these restrictions that lead to great losses."



The EU slapped sanctions on Russia in July and September 2014 in response to an alleged role that Russia played in conflicts in east Ukraine. Last December, the EU extended the sanctions for another six months until July 31, 2017.

