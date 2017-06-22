SH Metro, biggest in the world, still to expand

Statistics from Shanghai Shentong Metro Group show that the volume of passengers transported by the city's subway account for 53 percent of the total volume of passengers transported by the city's public transportation.



In 2016, the total passenger volume of the entire metro network reached 3.39 billion, ranking second in the world.



Over the past five years, Shanghai Metro improved the subway network by opening new lines, increasing efficiency and prolonging operational hours.



Currently, the total operating mileage of the metro is 617 kilometers, ranking first in the world. An additional 216 kilometers of metro lines are under construction.



According to the group's planning, the total length of the metro will reach 800 kilometers by 2020.





