Over 1 ton of cocaine seized at Shanghai port

In November of 2016, Shanghai Customs seized 1.1 tons of cocaine while inspecting an oceangoing freighter carrying Spanish mackerel.



A Vietnamese suspect was caught. This was the biggest case of cocaine smuggling in China in recent years.



Chinese and the US Customs cooperated in inspecting 20 tons of Pacific frozen mackerel at Shanghai Yangshan Port.



Since the mackerel were international transit goods, and their destination was Cambodia, customs officers removed the cocaine and repaired the cases to let the shipment go with its original plan.



With close cooperation between China and Cambodia, the suspects were caught.



Since 2016, Shanghai Customs cracked 34 cases of drug smuggling and seized 2.16 tons of drugs, catching 19 suspects.





