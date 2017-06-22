Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Why do the watering carts spray water on roads during rainy days?"Shanghai residents have experienced several rainy days since the plum rain season started this week. Nonetheless, residents have found watering carts still spraying water on already-wet roads. They complained to the Laodong Daily that these carts are wasting water resources. When contacted, Shanghai City Appearance and Environmental Quality Monitoring Center replied that sprinkling roads on rainy days can wash away mud.