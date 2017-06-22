Raise the red flag







At precisely 30 seconds past 5:57 am, a flag escort squadron departs from the Shanghai municipal government building and marches to the flagpole located at the city's central landmark, People's Square. With crisp, swift movements from a soldier, China's national five-star red flag is released up the pole, reaching the top within 46 seconds. It unfolds with the wind and draws beautiful shapes and curves in the dark-blue morning sky.This routine has been repeated by Shanghai's flag escort squadron every day since it was first formed in 1995. Each year, eight newly enrolled soldiers are selected out of thousands to be the new members of the squadron.Wen Jianhua, a soldier born in 1999, is looking forward to starting his new role with the squadron. "When I first heard I had a chance to become a member, I didn't understand what it meant. After spending weeks learning about its history, honor and duty, I made up my mind," said Wen.Xu Xiaodong, who is likely to be the new flag raiser starting September, is more mature than Wen. "A flag raiser represents not only himself but also the image of the squadron, the government and the nation. We have huge responsibilities," he said.Su Sheng, the leader of the squadron, believes that being able to endure hardships is a precondition to becoming a flag raiser."A qualified raiser has to go through tens of thousands of exercises and drills, from marching the parade step to handing over the flag to raising it, in order to guarantee the completion of each mission. This can't be done without a diligent spirit," Su said.

(From top) Scenes of Shanghai's flag escort squadron soldiers' daily practice and life Photos: Yang Hui/GT















































