China won’t cut balance sheet

China's central bank will not take action to shrink its balance sheet like the US Federal Reserve as it does not face the same pressures due to its use of different policy tools, an adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBC) said on Thursday.



The Fed is looking to start reducing its ma ssive $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities later this year.



Most of the assets were purchased in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis and recession.



However, the PBC's assets are mainly foreign exchange-based, Sheng Songcheng, former director-general of statistics and research at the central bank, wrote in the Shanghai Securities News.



"The balance sheet structures of China and the US are very different," he wrote in the newspaper.



"The PBC does not have the huge portfolio of security assets that need to be dealt with and foreign exchange accounts are impacted by capital flows, which can be hedged by adjusting other subjects," he said.



The PBC also held a neutral monetary policy, he added, while the Fed is aiming to gradually normalize ultra-loose conditions.



Sheng also said that while the Fed's balance sheet expanded rapidly during the financial crisis, from less than $900 billion before 2007 to $4.5 trillion in 2014, the PBC's balance sheet less than doubled in size during that period.



The Fed last week said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year in a bid to shrink its balance sheet.



While the PBC has largely maintained a prudent policy stance, China's economic stimulus has been more direct - largely coming in the form of credit extended by big State-controlled banks and increased government spending on items like big infrastructure projects.



