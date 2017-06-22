Crude prices drop by 20% as US rises shale production, counteracts OPEC efforts

Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have-nots among US shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.



Crude prices have dropped more than 20 percent since late February, in part because of rising US shale production that is offsetting OPEC's efforts to tame global stockpiles.



The price tumble has raised the specter of trims to drilling budgets set when oil was trading around $50 a barrel. Oil producers' average capital spending was previously projected to rise by 50 percent this year over depressed levels of 2016.



Analysts say prices that stick between $40 and $45 a barrel could trigger some companies to quietly scale back planned drilling activities. But industry-wide, major changes to capital spending budgets will likely not be announced until later this summer as quarterly results are released.



"Companies will try to push that back as long as possible," said Dan Katzenberg, an oil industry analyst at Baird.



A Wall Street sell-off of energy stocks has largely spared those shale producers with strong balance sheets, hedged production and significant operations in the Permian basin. Investors are treating them as likely not only to survive, but to thrive at below $45 a barrel.



The Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, America's largest oilfield, can produce profitably even if oil prices drop below $40 per barrel.



"Investors are starting to make that separation between companies that were already outspending cash flow and those that weren't," said Katzenberg.



Permian producer Parsley Energy Inc bullishly raised its production forecast in May.



On Thursday, US crude futures were up 6 cents at $42.59 a barrel after US crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.





