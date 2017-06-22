Happy birthday:



Putting off taking care of legal or money matters will have negative consequences. Take control of these issues before they become too hard for you to handle. Look to others if you find yourself needing some friendly advice. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 7, 13, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may want to make some changes to your living space. However, splurging on unnecessary items will take a toll on your bank account. Fortunately, if you are resourceful, there are many changes you can make without having to spend a lot of money. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Decisions made in haste will only lead to regret. Although you are under a lot of pressure, do not make any choices unless you have first done your research. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Hard work will give you a new lease on life. Have confidence in your abilities and don't be afraid to take on greater responsibilities at the office. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Take care that you do not get involved in other people's drama. Although you may feel like you have to lend a hand, sometimes it's okay to protect yourself first. Avoid the color yellow. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not let your current situation lull you into a false sense of security. Things could take a turn for the worse at any time, you need to make sure that you are properly prepared. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you are having trouble coming up with ideas, take a break and go for a walk. Let your imagination wander and you will find inspiration in even the simplest of things. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A close friend may have a proposition for you today. Do not let friendship cloud your judgement. Examine things objectively and let your friend know what you really think. You won't be doing him or her any favors by hiding the truth. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You need an outlet besides work. Try your hand at something new and exciting, such as rock climbing or biking. Family matters will take up quite a bit of your time, leaving you little free time. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your positive energy is growing stronger by the hour. Don't waste it by sitting around daydreaming. Instead put things into motion by taking action. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You may feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of tasks that you must complete today. Try to tackle things one at a time instead of all at once. If you take things step by step, you will be done before you know it. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although work is important, it is equally important to take time out for your hobbies. Unleash your creativity by heading to an art museum or gallery. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to your finances. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



If you are feeling run down today, consider fitting in some extra exercise toward the end of the day. By getting your adrenaline pumping you will be able to tap into hidden sources of energy. ✭✭✭