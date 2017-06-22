Mainland’s blue-chips end at 18-month high

Chinese mainland's blue-chips extended gains on Thursday to hit a fresh 18-month high on excitement over MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index, but most of the gains were erased in late trade as investors took profits and as the weakness in small-cap stocks dampened sentiment.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.07 percent, to 3,590.34 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 percent to 3,147.45 points on Thursday.



However, interest in blue-chips sapped demand for small-caps, which has already waned sharply.



The start-up board ChiNext dropped 1.44 percent, closing at 1,798.38 points on Thursday.



Investors continued to pile into stocks that will potentially benefit from inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EMI).



The US index provider said on Tuesday it would add 222 China-listed stocks to its EMI, tracked by around $1.6 trillion, with the inclusion process starting June 2018.



The MSCI inclusion "paves the way for global capital inflows into China's A shares," rating agency Moody's said in a report on Wednesday, projecting roughly $11 billion in near-term fund inflows into mainland stocks from funds benchmarked to EMI.



Hong Hao, head of research at BOCOM International, said that the inclusion "bodes well for large-cap blue-chips," and enhances investor preference for these stocks amid a slowing Chinese economy.



The CSI300 Banking sub-index jumped 1.8 percent, while the consumer sector took a breather after surging in the previous session.





