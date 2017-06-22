puzzle
ACROSS
1 Argentine grassland
6 No longer new
10 100-meter event
14 Out in front
15 Far from wealthy
16 "Giant" author Ferber
17 Greedy thing to wish for (with "the")
20 Big Apple, briefly
21 Cut and splice
22 Con games
23 Distiller Walker
25 Not once, poetically
26 Yemen neighbor
28 Procedures
32 African language
34 Continental cash
35 "Tarzan" extra
38 Extremely happy
42 Feminizing suffix
43 Big game
44 Bedouin
45 Place to find many teahouses
48 Feel sorry for
49 Dele reversal
51 Angry
53 Carry with great effort
55 Meathead
56 A bad dancer might step on it
59 Momentous and then some
62 Length x width, for a rectangle
63 Pseudonym of H.H. Munro
64 Desert plant
65 Caddie's bagful
66 "Take ___ Train" (Duke Ellington classic)
67 Stately horse
DOWN
1 Certain chess piece
2 Shout to a sailor
3 Mall occupants
4 Amigo
5 Calculating one, at times
6 Computer-running period
7 Coat inside a chimney
8 One billion years
9 Bit of residue
10 Goes up against
11 "Skyfall" singer
12 Contemptuous look
13 Fedoras and pork pies
18 Sandler of films
19 When the Jewish Sabbath begins
24 "What's gotten ___ you?"
26 Reedinstrument
27 Staffs
29 Prefix meaning "four"
30 "Come again?"
31 Rock that needs refinement
33 Modernized
35 Military truce
36 Builder's map
37 Mini-whirlpool
39 "___ the ramparts ..."
40 Physician's charge
41 "My mistake!"
45 Guys
46 Nova ___
47 Horse gait
49 Make a basket
50 "... called for his fiddlers ___"
52 Does what one's told
53 Whack, as a baseball
54 Whispered "yoo-hoo"
55 Be a cake maker
57 "___ bitten, twice shy"
58 "Good grief!"
60 "A likely story!"
61 Same old, same old
solution