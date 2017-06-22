Crossword

2017/6/22

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Argentine grassland

  6 No longer new

 10 100-meter event

 14 Out in front

 15 Far from wealthy

 16 "Giant" author Ferber

 17 Greedy thing to wish for (with "the")

 20 Big Apple, briefly

 21 Cut and splice

 22 Con games

 23 Distiller Walker

 25 Not once, poetically

 26 Yemen neighbor

 28 Procedures

 32 African language

 34 Continental cash

 35 "Tarzan" extra

 38 Extremely happy

 42 Feminizing suffix

 43 Big game

 44 Bedouin

 45 Place to find many teahouses

 48 Feel sorry for

 49 Dele reversal

 51 Angry

 53 Carry with great effort

 55 Meathead

 56 A bad dancer might step on it

 59 Momentous and then some

 62 Length x width, for a rectangle

 63 Pseudonym of H.H. Munro

 64 Desert plant

 65 Caddie's bagful

 66 "Take ___ Train" (Duke Ellington classic)

 67 Stately horse

DOWN

  1 Certain chess piece

  2 Shout to a sailor

  3 Mall occupants

  4 Amigo

  5 Calculating one, at times

  6 Computer-running period

  7 Coat inside a chimney

  8 One billion years

  9 Bit of residue

 10 Goes up against

 11 "Skyfall" singer

 12 Contemptuous look

 13 Fedoras and pork pies

 18 Sandler of films

 19 When the Jewish Sabbath begins

 24 "What's gotten ___ you?"

 26 Reedinstrument

 27 Staffs

29 Prefix meaning "four"

 30 "Come again?"

 31 Rock that needs refinement

 33 Modernized

 35 Military truce

 36 Builder's map

 37 Mini-whirlpool

 39 "___ the ramparts ..."

 40 Physician's charge

 41 "My mistake!"

 45 Guys

 46 Nova ___

 47 Horse gait

 49 Make a basket

 50 "... called for his fiddlers ___"

 52 Does what one's told

 53 Whack, as a baseball

 54 Whispered "yoo-hoo"

 55 Be a cake maker

 57 "___ bitten, twice shy"

 58 "Good grief!"

 60 "A likely story!"

 61 Same old, same old





 



