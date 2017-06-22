puzzle





ACROSS



1 Argentine grassland



6 No longer new



10 100-meter event



14 Out in front



15 Far from wealthy



16 "Giant" author Ferber



17 Greedy thing to wish for (with "the")



20 Big Apple, briefly



21 Cut and splice



22 Con games



23 Distiller Walker



25 Not once, poetically



26 Yemen neighbor



28 Procedures



32 African language



34 Continental cash



35 "Tarzan" extra



38 Extremely happy



42 Feminizing suffix



43 Big game



44 Bedouin



45 Place to find many teahouses



48 Feel sorry for



49 Dele reversal



51 Angry



53 Carry with great effort



55 Meathead



56 A bad dancer might step on it



59 Momentous and then some



62 Length x width, for a rectangle



63 Pseudonym of H.H. Munro



64 Desert plant



65 Caddie's bagful



66 "Take ___ Train" (Duke Ellington classic)



67 Stately horse

DOWN



1 Certain chess piece



2 Shout to a sailor



3 Mall occupants



4 Amigo



5 Calculating one, at times



6 Computer-running period



7 Coat inside a chimney



8 One billion years



9 Bit of residue



10 Goes up against



11 "Skyfall" singer



12 Contemptuous look



13 Fedoras and pork pies



18 Sandler of films



19 When the Jewish Sabbath begins



24 "What's gotten ___ you?"



26 Reedinstrument



27 Staffs



29 Prefix meaning "four"



30 "Come again?"



31 Rock that needs refinement



33 Modernized



35 Military truce



36 Builder's map



37 Mini-whirlpool



39 "___ the ramparts ..."



40 Physician's charge



41 "My mistake!"



45 Guys



46 Nova ___



47 Horse gait



49 Make a basket



50 "... called for his fiddlers ___"



52 Does what one's told



53 Whack, as a baseball



54 Whispered "yoo-hoo"



55 Be a cake maker



57 "___ bitten, twice shy"



58 "Good grief!"



60 "A likely story!"



61 Same old, same old





