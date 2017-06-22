Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/22 18:43:39

Chat attack

donor

捐宝人

(juānbǎorén)

A: I heard that the Palace Museum held a memorial for a farmer who died in an accident recently. The farmer had once donated a relic to the museum.  

听说故宫为最近意外身亡的一个农民举行追思会。他给故宫捐赠过宝物。

(tīnɡshuō ɡùɡōnɡ wèi zuìjìn yìwài shēnwánɡ de yīɡè nónɡmín jǔxínɡ zhuīsīhuì. tā ɡěi ɡùɡōnɡ juānzènɡ ɡuò bǎowù. )

B: When he was still alive, the museum gave him some subsidies when he needed financial help. 

他生前生活困难, 故宫还给他提供过补助。

(tā shēnɡqián shēnɡhuó kùnnán, ɡùɡōnɡ hái ɡěi tā tíɡōnɡ ɡuò bǔzhù.)

A: Although this is a way to show respect to a donor, I don't think every donor gets this type of treatment.  

虽然这是对捐宝人尊重的体现, 但似乎并非所有捐宝人都有如此待遇。

(suīrán zhèshì duì juānbǎorén zūnzhònɡ de tǐxiàn, dàn sìhū bìnɡfēi suǒyǒu juānbǎorén dōuyǒu rúcǐ dàiyù.)

B: That's true. That's why the system for rewarding donors needs to be improved.

没错, 所以对捐赠的鼓励还需进一步制度化。

(méicuò, suǒyǐ duì juānzènɡ de ɡǔlì hái xū jìnyībù zhìdùhuà.)



