Chat attack

donor



捐宝人



(juānbǎorén)

A: I heard that the Palace Museum held a memorial for a farmer who died in an accident recently. The farmer had once donated a relic to the museum.



听说故宫为最近意外身亡的一个农民举行追思会。他给故宫捐赠过宝物。



(tīnɡshuō ɡùɡōnɡ wèi zuìjìn yìwài shēnwánɡ de yīɡè nónɡmín jǔxínɡ zhuīsīhuì. tā ɡěi ɡùɡōnɡ juānzènɡ ɡuò bǎowù. )



B: When he was still alive, the museum gave him some subsidies when he needed financial help.



他生前生活困难, 故宫还给他提供过补助。



(tā shēnɡqián shēnɡhuó kùnnán, ɡùɡōnɡ hái ɡěi tā tíɡōnɡ ɡuò bǔzhù.)

A: Although this is a way to show respect to a donor, I don't think every donor gets this type of treatment.



虽然这是对捐宝人尊重的体现, 但似乎并非所有捐宝人都有如此待遇。



(suīrán zhèshì duì juānbǎorén zūnzhònɡ de tǐxiàn, dàn sìhū bìnɡfēi suǒyǒu juānbǎorén dōuyǒu rúcǐ dàiyù.)

B: That's true. That's why the system for rewarding donors needs to be improved.



没错, 所以对捐赠的鼓励还需进一步制度化。



(méicuò, suǒyǐ duì juānzènɡ de ɡǔlì hái xū jìnyībù zhìdùhuà.)