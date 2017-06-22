What’s hot on Sina Weibo

Editor's Note:



Are you up on what the hundreds of millions of Chinese netizens are talking about? Take a moment and get the rundown of what's hot, what's trending, and what's drawing the most buzz on the Chinese blogosphere.



#Heavy rains hit Beijing# views: 13.74m



The Beijing Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow alert for rainstorms Wednesday afternoon that will potentially cause flooding in parts of the capital.



Beijing should expect rainy weather through Friday.



The rainstorms are expected to dump as much as 50 millimeters an hour in parts of the capital with possible hail.



#Should China take in refugees?# views: 8.06m



The upcoming 1-year anniversary of China officially becoming a member country of the International Organization of Migration (IOM) stirred discussion on social media over whether China should take in refugees.



An overwhelming majority of Chinese web users expressed unwillingness. "We ourselves have loads of troubles," Weibo user "wenting" said.



China joined the IOM on June 30, 2016, an organization that focuses on global migration and refugee issues.



#King of Saudi Arabia deposes Crown Prince# views: 4.11m



Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has named his son Prince Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, deposing his nephew Prince Mohammad bin Nayef as of Wednesday.



Mohammad bin Nayef, the King's nephew, was appointed crown prince and served as Deputy Prime Minister since 2015. The king's son, 31-year-old Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, will take his place in both positions.



#Apple pulls 43,000 Chinese apps from App Store# views: 3.9m



Apple has removed more than 43,ooo applications made by Chinese developers off its App Store over security issues regarding updates, according to ASO100, a mobile data analysis platform.



The company demanded all developers to cease hot-updating before June 12, an unmonitored method considered by the company to be highly unsafe, and instead required all upgrade packets to be submitted for approval.



Developers that did not comply by the deadline had their apps removed from the store.



#Terrorist attack at Brussels train station# views: 365k







A man was fatally shot at Brussels train station on Tuesday after a bombing that authorities have called a terrorist attack.



Patrolling police had shot the suspect after he ignited two small explosions in the train station, the Belgian government confirmed.



No civilians were injured in the attack, the government said.





