Amur tigers, leopards rebound

China's forestry authority said that conservation efforts to save the endangered populations of wild Amur tigers and leopards in the country have resulted in population growths of nearly 50 percent over the past decade.



By 2015, the number of Amur tigers increased from 14 to 27 since 1999, while the Amur leopard population has increased from 10 to 42 since 1998, according to research from the Feline Research Center of China's State Forestry Administration (CSFA-FRC) released on June 8.



The natural habitats of the wild Amur tigers and leopards in Northeast China have also witnessed linear growth, which has been crucial to the growing numbers, according to CSFA-FRC.



The research also points out that China's Natural Forest Protection Program had a "synergistic effect" on the growth of both the wildlife and their habitats.



The numbers of both Amur tigers and leopards are expected to reach around 100 between 2020 and 2025, CSFA-FRC said.



State Forestry Administration

