Happy birthday:



Change is a fact of life. What's most important is how you deal with these changes and the decisions you make. Try your best to stay flexible so you can adapt to different situations as they happen. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 8, 16, 18.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Cooperation will be the name of the game this weekend. You will be able to achieve some very excellent results by working together with those around you on tasks. Financial stress may have you on edge. It might be best to tighten your purse strings for the time being. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Compassion and empathy will be valuable tools this weekend as those around you may be feeling oversensitive and very emotional. Don't treat complaints as an attack on yourself, listen to what people have to say and offer solutions. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You'll need all your willpower to resist a very attractive temptation this weekend. Don't stress out too much. An appealing alternative is just around the corner, so just hold out until then. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



There is no need to go out of your way to impress others this weekend. Your natural charming personality will speak volumes about what you have to offer all on its own. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You are going to face a number of roadblocks this weekend. Looking for a quick fix is not going to work. If you want to succeed you will have to take your time to tackle each of these challenges. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You need to be extra careful this weekend. Try your best not to make any faux pas, as even the smallest social misstep may have serious consequences. ✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Boredom is going to become a distant memory this weekend. Constant social interactions are sure to keep you extremely entertained as you go about your business. This will be a good time to develop contacts that will prove useful in moving your career ahead. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The positive energy you feel this weekend will help you succeed at almost anything you put your mind to. Anyone who joins you on your endeavours will also benefit. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This weekend should be all about expanding your horizons, so get out there and try new things. Financial matters should be a focus. Do what you can to clear up any outstanding debts or bills. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your energies would be better spent on socializing than hard labor. However, it will turn out that you will have to do a little bit of both this weekend. Showing others tact and respect will take you far. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You can improve your status among your peers by being assertive and self-assured. This confidence will go a long way towards pushing your career to all new heights. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You'll make a lot of progress when it comes to moving your career forward. Affairs of the heart should be made a priority, however. Make some room on your agenda for some quiet time with that special someone. ✭✭✭



