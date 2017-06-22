puzzle





ACROSS



1 Common landscaping plant



6 Cereal holders



11 Kept away from prying eyes



14 Astrological ram



15 "Farewell, mon ami"



16 High card



17 Declaration from Shakespeare's masseuse?



19 ___-tac-toe



20 Baby's foot (var.)



21 One not getting an Olympic medal



23 Heavenly bodies



26 Bell tower



27 One of four suits



28 "El ___" (John Wayne film)



30 Dinner crumbs



31 Areas around altars



32 Genetic letters



35 "And more," in lists



36 Mollify



38 Maple product



39 "No whispering!"



40 Davenport native



41 Lion relative



42 Spookily



44 More cherished



46 Restroom alternative, in a hospital



48 Most alluring, in slang



49 Clear wrap brand



50 Bread units



52 Prefix with "tone," "bar" or "metric"



53 Stag out-of-body experience?



58 "Gloria in excelsis ___"



59 Floating among the clouds



60 Certain opera voice



61 Little toymaker



62 Spacek who was Carrie



63 "Riders to the Sea" playwright

DOWN



1 "A likely story!"



2 Mined rock



3 Title for Walter Raleigh



4 Is precariously perched



5 Arrange by type



6 Thai bills



7 Poems of tribute



8 Lean, strong and flexible



9 Money for a Romanian



10 Rent from a renter



11 Positive milliner's motto?



12 Less cordial



13 Express strong disapproval of



18 Pedicurists' targets



22 Antiquated



23 Pumps and clogs



24 Capital of Western Australia



25 What the hen topped off her scale-model building with?



26 Obnoxious child, to a sitter



28 Tooth problem



29 Arabian Peninsula nation



31 Shed tears



33 Directory contents



34 Detached



36 Toothy fishes



37 Tender cut of meat



41 ___ Park (Prince's house)



43 Antipollution org.



44 Bird of peace



45 Puts forth, as pressure



46 Less-played part of a 45 record



47 Artist's stand



48 Heavily marbled, as meat



50 Neighbor of Cambodia



51 Show-___ (hotdogs)



54 ___ Lilly of pharmaceuticals



55 Place to lodge



56 Feature of London weather



57 Before, poetically





solution





