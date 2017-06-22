puzzle
ACROSS
1 Common landscaping plant
6 Cereal holders
11 Kept away from prying eyes
14 Astrological ram
15 "Farewell, mon ami"
16 High card
17 Declaration from Shakespeare's masseuse?
19 ___-tac-toe
20 Baby's foot (var.)
21 One not getting an Olympic medal
23 Heavenly bodies
26 Bell tower
27 One of four suits
28 "El ___" (John Wayne film)
30 Dinner crumbs
31 Areas around altars
32 Genetic letters
35 "And more," in lists
36 Mollify
38 Maple product
39 "No whispering!"
40 Davenport native
41 Lion relative
42 Spookily
44 More cherished
46 Restroom alternative, in a hospital
48 Most alluring, in slang
49 Clear wrap brand
50 Bread units
52 Prefix with "tone," "bar" or "metric"
53 Stag out-of-body experience?
58 "Gloria in excelsis ___"
59 Floating among the clouds
60 Certain opera voice
61 Little toymaker
62 Spacek who was Carrie
63 "Riders to the Sea" playwright
DOWN
1 "A likely story!"
2 Mined rock
3 Title for Walter Raleigh
4 Is precariously perched
5 Arrange by type
6 Thai bills
7 Poems of tribute
8 Lean, strong and flexible
9 Money for a Romanian
10 Rent from a renter
11 Positive milliner's motto?
12 Less cordial
13 Express strong disapproval of
18 Pedicurists' targets
22 Antiquated
23 Pumps and clogs
24 Capital of Western Australia
25 What the hen topped off her scale-model building with?
26 Obnoxious child, to a sitter
28 Tooth problem
29 Arabian Peninsula nation
31 Shed tears
33 Directory contents
34 Detached
36 Toothy fishes
37 Tender cut of meat
41 ___ Park (Prince's house)
43 Antipollution org.
44 Bird of peace
45 Puts forth, as pressure
46 Less-played part of a 45 record
47 Artist's stand
48 Heavily marbled, as meat
50 Neighbor of Cambodia
51 Show-___ (hotdogs)
54 ___ Lilly of pharmaceuticals
55 Place to lodge
56 Feature of London weather
57 Before, poetically
solution