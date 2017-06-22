Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/22 19:13:10

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Common landscaping plant

  6 Cereal holders

 11 Kept away from prying eyes

 14 Astrological ram

 15 "Farewell, mon ami"

 16 High card

 17 Declaration from Shakespeare's masseuse?

 19 ___-tac-toe

 20 Baby's foot (var.)

 21 One not getting an Olympic medal

 23 Heavenly bodies

 26 Bell tower

 27 One of four suits

 28 "El ___" (John Wayne film)

 30 Dinner crumbs

 31 Areas around altars

 32 Genetic letters

 35 "And more," in lists

 36 Mollify

 38 Maple product

 39 "No whispering!"

 40 Davenport native

 41 Lion relative

 42 Spookily

 44 More cherished

 46 Restroom alternative, in a hospital

48 Most alluring, in slang

 49 Clear wrap brand

 50 Bread units

 52 Prefix with "tone," "bar" or "metric"

 53 Stag out-of-body experience?

 58 "Gloria in excelsis ___"

 59 Floating among the clouds

 60 Certain opera voice

 61 Little toymaker

 62 Spacek who was Carrie

 63 "Riders to the Sea" playwright

DOWN

  1 "A likely story!"

  2 Mined rock

  3 Title for Walter Raleigh

  4 Is precariously perched

  5 Arrange by type

  6 Thai bills

  7 Poems of tribute

  8 Lean, strong and flexible

  9 Money for a Romanian

 10 Rent from a renter

 11 Positive milliner's motto?

 12 Less cordial

 13 Express strong disapproval of

 18 Pedicurists' targets

 22 Antiquated

 23 Pumps and clogs

 24 Capital of Western Australia

 25 What the hen topped off her scale-model building with?

 26 Obnoxious child, to a sitter

 28 Tooth problem

 29 Arabian Peninsula nation

 31 Shed tears

 33 Directory contents

 34 Detached

 36 Toothy fishes

 37 Tender cut of meat

 41 ___ Park (Prince's house)

 43 Antipollution org.

 44 Bird of peace

 45 Puts forth, as pressure

 46 Less-played part of a 45 record

 47 Artist's stand

 48 Heavily marbled, as meat

 50 Neighbor of Cambodia

 51 Show-___ (hotdogs)

 54 ___ Lilly of pharmaceuticals

 55 Place to lodge

 56 Feature of London weather

 57 Before, poetically

solution



 



