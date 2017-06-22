Draft law to lock up those who disrespect China’s anthem gets first reading

A draft national anthem law, which if passed could be used to detain anyone who "mars the anthem's solemnity" for up to 15 days, was submitted to Chinese lawmakers on Thursday for its first review.



The draft was submitted to the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee for its first reading on Thursday, China News Service reported.



Anyone who "maliciously" modifies the anthem's lyrics, or performs it in a "derogatory manner" will face punishment if the draft becomes law. And the anthem should not be used as background music in advertisements or in public places.



Under the draft, local governments would have to "regulate and supervise" the performance and playing of the national anthem.



Shen Chunyao, chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said on Thursday that it is "necessary" to formulate the national anthem law, as such a law is of great significance to preserve the country's dignity and promote citizens' sense of patriotism, said the China News Service report.



According to the draft, teaching the national anthem to elementary school children should be a "key part" of their patriotic education.



Yu Hai, former director of the Chinese Military Band of the People's Liberation Army and member of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, has advocated for legislation on the national anthem for 10 years, said the Xinhua News Agency.



"In recent years, there have been cases of misuse of the national anthem, which are utterly disrespectful," Yu told Xinhua.



In 2014, a 53-year-old man surnamed Zhao from Datong, North China's Shanxi Province was detained for 15 days after he sang the national anthem and set off fireworks to "show his gratitude" for the decision to probe Datong's Party chief, The Beijing News reported.



China adopted laws on etiquette regarding its national flag and national emblem in 1990 and 1991, respectively.





