Alibaba conference gives hope to Detroit community after decades of economic decline

Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma talks to CBS This Morning Co-anchor Charlie Rose at the US-China Small Business Conference in Detriot on Tuesday. Photo: Sydney Zheng

Cathy Schulte (left) and her mother display their products during an exhition at the US-China Small Business Conference in Detriot on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Zheng

Holy Cannoli, a small Italian bakery chain, is run by Cathy Schulte and her mother, who manages three bakery stores in Detroit. Even though this three-generation brand only has small storefronts, it is widely popular in the local area. Schulte and her mother can sell up to 2,000 handmade cannoli a day and the demand is even higher during the Thanksgiving period. "However, although we are somewhat famous in Detroit, it is beyond our strength to extend to overseas markets," Schulte told the Global Times in a recent interview.

Schulte's sentiment is shared by many small business owners across the US, and the arrival of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in town might have given them hope.

During June 20-21, more than 3,000 small-sized businesses gathered in the Midwest American city of Detroit, Michigan to attend the "US-China Small Business Conference" hosted by Alibaba Group, hoping to catch on the "shuttle" of e-commerce and sell their products to China and the rest of the world.

The conference was symbolic of business promotion, collaboration and communication between China and the US. "Gateway 17'', the name of the conference, exemplifies Alibaba's ambitious plan to create more opportunities for farmers and small business owners by becoming the gateway to enable high-quality American goods to enter China's market.

Detroit was known as the "World's Factory" a century ago, but now, it is the epitome of the "Rust Belt'', a term commonly used to describe economic decline, shrinking population and deindustrialization in the regions from the Great Lakes to the upper Midwest States. Once known for its well-developed automobile industry, Detroit has lost two-thirds of its population and experienced a massive decrease in vehicle production over the decades. The unemployment rate has once reached 16 percent.

Nonetheless, as Alibaba brought Seattle's cherries and Alaska's seafood to Chinese families, the high-quality agricultural goods produced by small businesses in the Midwest cities are favored by Chinese consumers, which could create local jobs. Alibaba, therefore, chose Detroit to get in touch with the locals.

"China now has 300 million middle-class consumers, so we have demands for high-quality goods from overseas," Jack Ma Yun said. In modern China, middle-class populations are growing. In the next 15 years, that number is expected to increase to 600 million. The demands for high-quality goods and services thus increase along with the rise in population. As technology development created a new payment system, online shopping became the middle class' main way of spending. A total $550 billion of deals per year is reached on online shopping platforms under Alibaba.

"The Chinese market is significant to us," stated Brian Calley, the Lieutenant Governor of Michigan. "Therefore, the conference hosted by Alibaba opens a door for small local businesses and farmers. It gives us a chance to get familiar with the customers of the fastest growing economy body, informing us about the demands of the Chinese market and services from the e-commerce company," he continued.

There were 637 Michigan-based companies registered to attend the US-China Small Business Conference. In response, Calley declared that the state of Michigan would collaborate with Alibaba and Tmall International, the online shopping mall under Alibaba, and will establish an overseas branch that is designated by the local administration.

"The state government organized an exhibition for us and trained us to use the Chinese e-commerce platform," Schulte said as she handed cannoli to each customer who stopped by her stand at the exhibition. "So four months later, my sweets can be seen on Tmall!" she noted.

"This could give more small business entrepreneurs opportunities to develop," Detroit's Mayor, Mike Duggan, said, adding that he thinks increasing chances of reemployment can give unemployed people hope.

John McPheters, CEO and co-founder of Stadium Goods, also joined the conference, stating that his business has experienced growth in both profits and employment after opening businesses on Tmall. His employment numbers have grown by 50 percent. If new employees of the company started buying property and spending money in the local area, it would have a positive domino effect on the local people who would have more job opportunities, said McPheters.

"In the next 30 years, trade and globalization will still be the essential ways to the increase the employment rate. If using the internet, e-commerce platforms and big data continues to advance in China, it will become a huge chance for small businesses in the US."

During the conference, Jack Ma gave a speech on the topic of "China trade opportunity." Later, in an interview with CBS This Morning co-anchor Charlie Rose, he discussed promoting China-US business relationship and helping small businesses to globalize through the Internet.

"Our goal is that any company that has a phone could globalize their products and sell and buy goods around the world," Jack Ma said at the end of the interview, "and we are looking forward to the profits that e-commerce brings - it will become the new engine for the globalization of small businesses."



