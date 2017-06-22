China orders websites to remove unlicensed multimedia content about politics and public affairs

China's media watchdog on Thursday announced it is requiring several websites, including Sina Weibo and AcFun, to shut down its multimedia content for failing to obtain a license and for broadcasting negative social commentaries.



A statement published on the website of State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television said that some websites, including Sina Weibo, AcFun, ifeng.com, did not obtain the administration's license on multimedia programs, and ran content about politics and public affairs against government rules, as well as other content providing negative commentary.



The watchdog said it has notified the website administrators to shut down the multimedia content for a clearer cyberspace for netizens.



"It is another government move to regulate programs and content on politics and social affairs on the Internet. However, the regulation will not shut down all their video content, but only to better regulate the Internet and further promote the country's reform," Luo Ping, a media expert with the Communication University of China, told the Global Times.



In February, Pear Video, an online platform that produces short videos, was ordered to make changes after producing "exclusive" political news content without a license to publish original content online, make broadcasts and circulate videos.



According to the watchdog's regulation on multimedia programs, companies without a license are banned from allowing individuals to upload videos about politics and public affairs, and are required to remind uploaders not to violate the regulation.



