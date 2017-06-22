Shandong receives 1.99 billion cubic meters of water from Yangtze

East China's Shandong Province has received a total of 1.99 billion cubic meters of water from the Yangtze River via the eastern route of the south-to-north water diversion project since the route was put into operation in November 2013, according to the provincial government.



The project, one of the country's largest infrastructure schemes, is designed to take water from the south to drought-prone areas in the north, including Beijing. Water flows northward via three routes -- eastern, central, and western.



The eastern route has help alleviate water shortages in Shandong, especially in the Jiaodong region.



The south-to-north water diversion project has been connected with Shandong's major water conservancy projects to form a water network to enhance the province's water allocation capacity, said Liu Jianliang, director of the province's south-to-north water diversion bureau.



Thanks to the project, water from Yangtze River has served as a major support for water-starved Jiaodong. The region received a total of 682 million cubic meters of water via the project from Mar. 1, 2016 to Jun. 21, 2017.

