Gateway' 17 conference held by Alibaba in Detroit

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows view of the Gateway' 17 held in Detroit, the United States. Gateway' 17, a conference held by Alibaba in Detroit on June 20-21, features presentations and breakout sessions aimed at educating attendees on what and how to sell to China, especially through e-commerce platforms, so that they can grow their businesses and go global. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A man tries out the virtual reality (VR) shopping technique at Gateway' 17 held in Detroit, the United States, June 21, 2017. Gateway' 17, a conference held by Alibaba in Detroit on June 20-21, features presentations and breakout sessions aimed at educating attendees on what and how to sell to China, especially through e-commerce platforms, so that they can grow their businesses and go global. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Visitors admire a robot at Gateway' 17 held in Detroit, the United States, June 21, 2017. Gateway' 17, a conference held by Alibaba in Detroit on June 20-21, features presentations and breakout sessions aimed at educating attendees on what and how to sell to China, especially through e-commerce platforms, so that they can grow their businesses and go global. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

