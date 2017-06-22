Rumored Ivanka visit ‘sign of improving ties’

The potential visit to Beijing of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner could help Sino-US relations because of their closeness to US President Donald Trump, Chinese experts said amid speculations of the visit later this year.



Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Ivanka and Kushner were invited to China later this year, citing people familiar with the matter.



China's foreign ministry neither confirmed nor denied speculations at a daily briefing on Wednesday, saying it "does not know the details."



"China and the US have maintained close communication and exchanges at all levels, which is of great importance to the steady development of relations between the two countries," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.



China wishes to maintain the momentum of bilateral exchanges and push for greater progress in China-US relations, Geng added.



The alleged invitation came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump met at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April, during which Xi offered a similar verbal invitation, Bloomberg reported, citing an unidentified Chinese official.



The trip has not been confirmed by either country.



The couple are not only close family members of Trump but the White House advisers as well, whose words and deeds are also believed to carry more weight, even having a huge impact on Trump's foreign policy decisions, Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for US Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Thursday.



Saying there is some truth to speculations, Xin said it's a signal for Trump's visit to China, which should be considered a positive development in China-US relations.



Ivanka is adored in China, especially by many young Chinese women, for her elegancy and strong will. During the first Chinese New Year after Donald Trump took office, Ivanka and her daughter came to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC to attend a Spring Festival celebration in February.