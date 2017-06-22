Portugal forest fires under control after massive effort

The main forest fires raging in Portugal since the weekend, which have killed more than 60 people, were brought under control on Thursday, the civil protection agency said.



The giant blaze broke out initially at Pedrogao Grande and spread to adjacent areas including Gois, Pampilhosa da Serra and Arganil.



The fire in Pedrogao Grande, which ravaged 30,000 hectares of forests, was doused only late Wednesday as fire fighters contended with searing heat as well as rapidly shifting winds.



"Higher humidity levels and lower temperatures allowed the firefighters to contain the fire and extinguish the remaining hotspots which had briefly broken out," Antonio Ribeiro, who led the Pedrogao operations, said Thursday.



The blaze in Gois, the second biggest after Pedrogao Grande, was brought "under control" on Thursday, said Carlos Tavares, the civil protection official leading the operations.



Tavares said the fire in Gois had affected 20,000 hectares. The firefighting effort involves nearly 2,400 firemen and water-bombing planes, including aircraft sent from Spain, France and Italy.



In both areas, temperatures were expected to fall after several days of intense heat. Over the weekend, Portugal had sweltered under temperatures over 40 C in several regions.



An estimated 204 people were injured during the fires, and funerals began Wednesday for the 64 people killed.



Press reports have suggested that Portugal's fire plan had not been revised for four years and that the intense heat might have made some communication antennae malfunction.





