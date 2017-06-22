Robot reporters one of challenges facing news business due to AI

The news industry is facing big challenges as the development of AI triggers many changes in terms of content, distribution channels, and users' feedback, according to a report released by Tencent Research Institute on Wednesday.



Tailor-made apps have made traditional reading more elite, and photos and video have become the main way to communicate, the report said.



There are changes in employment too. Tencent's robot reporter "Dreamwriter" has produced more than 200,000 stories since it was launched in 2015, and each story, with between 200 and 1,000 words on average, can be finished in about 0.46 seconds, according to Liu Kang, deputy director of the news product technology department at tencent.com.



Liu said most of the stories written by the robot are about sports and stocks. The robot's stories on financial news have exceeded 200 pieces per day, and the sports news production reached 500 pieces per day.



Although the robot is good at writing sports stories, a reporter still needs to be on the scene when the breaking news happens, said Zhan Jiang, a professor from Beijing Foreign Studies University. He said that the key part of news still cannot be produced without reporters.





