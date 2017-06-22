China eases FTZ rules

China has this year significantly trimmed its negative list, which restricts foreign investment, in its pilot free trade zones (FTZ).
Sun Jiwen, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce
, said Thursday that the number of items on the list stands at 95 this year, 27 fewer than in 2015.
In 2017, China has reduced the restrictions on the mining, manufacturing, transportation, information, commercial service, finance, scientific research and culture sectors.
The ministry has also promoted transparency of the negative list to help facilitate foreign investment, according to Sun.