DPRK opens new official website through foreign ministry

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has opened a new official website through its foreign ministry, said official media Thursday.



The foreign ministry started running a website "http://www.mfa.gov.kp." from Thursday to inform the world of the DPRK's foreign policy and other developments in the country, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"The website will help promote an understanding of the DPRK's foreign affairs and policy and contribute to boosting the relations of good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and other countries on the ideas of independence, peace and friendship," it said.



The foreign ministry website offers information in Korean and English only.



A few permanent foreign media correspondents here report news using information supplied by the DPRK foreign ministry overseas propaganda department.



The KCNA, which carries a foreign ministry statement almost every day, carries news on its website "www.kcna.kp" in Korean, English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese and Spanish.

