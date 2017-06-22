Foxconn to continue Toshiba deal

Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit Sharp Corp said.



"We will continue our efforts," Sharp Corp CEO Tai Jeng-wu told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual shareholders meeting.



"We will use our track record, our efforts at Sharp, Foxconn's global reach — we are a global company, not a Taiwan company," Tai said.

