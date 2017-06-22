WeTouch funds Australian research

Chinese technology company WeTouch has provided funding totaling A$70 million ($52.88 million) for over 20 programs of leading edge research in Australia, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.
WeTouch formed a partnership with the University of New South Wales last year as part of the Torch innovation program in conjunction with China's Ministry of Science and Technology
, housed at the university.
"I am very pleased to be part of this very exciting program of research and development that can showcase Australian innovation...that can enhance and improve all our lives," Peter French, chairman of WeTouch, told Xinhua.