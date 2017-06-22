Zuma no-confidence vote can ‘be secret’

South Africa's highest court on Thursday ruled that lawmakers can cast secret ballots in a no-confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma, who is facing mounting criticism within the ruling ANC.



Although no date has been set for such a vote, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the National Assembly speaker had the authority to order a secret ballot following a case brought by the country's opposition.



"The speaker of the National Assembly has constitutional power to prescribe that voting in a motion of no-confidence in the President of the Republic of South Africa be conducted by secret ballot," the chief justice said.



Opposition parties have lobbied for a secret ballot and called for African National Congress lawmakers to "vote with their conscience," but Speaker Baleka Mbete had in April said she had no powers to approve a secret ballot.



"Whether the proceedings are to be by secret ballot is a power that rests firmly in the hands of the Speaker," said Mogoeng.





