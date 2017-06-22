May faces first Brexit test

Source:AFP Published: 2017/6/22 23:33:40

PM to unveil plans for future of EU citizens in UK





Over after-dinner coffee on the first day of the EU summit, May was to address the other 27 leaders and describe the "principles" of her plan to provide early guarantees for some 3 million people living in Britain from other countries in the bloc, a British source said.



But her wings have been clipped - not only in Britain where voters denied her a majority in parliament, but also in Brussels where EU leaders will try to stop her from discussing Brexit beyond a quick presentation.



Instead, once she has left the room, they will continue their own discussion of Britain's departure from the EU, notably on which city gets to host two EU agencies being pulled out of London - a potentially divisive issue.



"My understanding all along is that this [expatriates question] is a hugely important issue for Britain and for the 27 that has been clear from the very outset of this process," a senior British government source said.



"We want to provide early assurances, and it has always been our position that we want to outline our principles at this dinner and that is what we are going to do."



The source said Britain was "perfectly content" with the arrangements. Last week, one diplomat said May had tried to "hijack" the summit taking place on Thursday and Friday by drawing other leaders into wider discussions on Brexit.



Another British official said May would offer "new elements" in a paper to be published next week. There may be sticking points with Brussels, such as the cutoff date for EU citizens in Britain to retain rights under the bloc's free movement rules and EU demands to preserve a panoply of rights in the future that may irk those keen to reduce immigrant numbers.



To show the "goodwill" her aides often refer to, May will have a separate conversation with European Council President Donald Tusk and hopes to have other one-to-one meetings. But it is not clear whether she will make any headway on the Brexit talks, which began in Brussels on Monday.





