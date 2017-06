Bolt to race in Monaco

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt will run the 100 meters at the Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on July 21, two weeks before his final world championships appearance in London, organizers said Wednesday.



The eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who ran his final race in his home country earlier this month, last raced at the Louis II Stadium in 2011.



"Organizers of the Herculis EBS meeting have confirmed that Usain Bolt will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting on 21 July as part of his farewell tour," the governing IAAF said on its website.



The double sprint world record holder will make his final bow in August in the British capital, where he will only run the shorter sprint despite having a wild card for the 200 meters.