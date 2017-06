Halep accepts wild card

French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wild-card entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organizers said Thursday.



Eastbourne will be Halep's first grass-court tournament ahead of Wimbledon after she pulled out of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to an ankle injury last week. Wimbledon starts on July 3.



World No.2 Halep will be joined by seven other players from the world's top 10 at Devonshire Park including German Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Dominica Cibulkova and Eastbourne resident Johanna Konta.



Halep enjoyed a strong clay-court season, claiming the Madrid title and reaching the final at Roland Garros and Rome.