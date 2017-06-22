China U20s in Germany

China's under-20 national side could join the German fourth division for next season to prepare their players for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, German press reported Thursday.
An agreement with the German Football Association, which is ready but not yet signed, will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping
when he visits Berlin on July 5, according to newspaper Bild.
Only 19 teams have qualified for the southwest regional league, and the Chinese youngsters would play two fixtures against each of them, although not competing for an official ranking. The German clubs involved will receive 15,000 euros ($16,754) each from the Chinese Football Association for playing the two games.