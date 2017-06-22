Sixth coach in a year

Palermo, who employed five coaches on their way to relegation from Serie A last season, named Bruno Tedino on Thursday to lead them in their attempt to bounce back to the top flight.



Tedino, 52, was previously in charge of third-tier Pordenone for two seasons and has also coached Italy's under-16 and under-17 teams.



Tedino is the second coach to have been appointed by President Paul Baccaglini since he took over from Maurizio Zamparini in March after agreeing that his fund would buy the club. The deal, initially expected to be finalized in April, has still not gone through.





