China reiterates NK stance

China reiterated its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during high-level diplomatic and security talks with the US on Thursday.



Experts said that North Korean nuclear issue will remain the focus of the meeting at the G20 in July, and more thorny issues await as US President Donald Trump's Asian policy unfolds.



China and the US began their first diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington, DC on Wednesday, during which China reiterated its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace and stability there, and called for a comprehensive and strict implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The dialogue was one of four high-level mechanisms announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump during their first meeting in Florida in April. Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi co-chaired the one-day dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.



Focus on N.Korea







The North Korean issue topped the dialogue's agenda on Wednesday, and will remain the focus during a meeting between Xi and Trump, since Americans are angry at the death this week of college student Otto Warmbier, Ni Feng, deputy director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



Warmbier, 22, a University of Virginia student, was flown back to the US from North Korea in a coma-like state. The cause of his illness is unknown.



Chinese foreign ministry said on its website on Thursday that Xi and Trump will meet at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany from July 7 and 8.



Ni said that aside from Warmbier's death, North Korea's frequent missile tests also make US elites believe that Pyongyang is getting close to the US' bottom line: the ability to attack the US mainland.



"While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi and China to help on North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.



Tillerson also told reporters at a joint news conference with Mattis that "We reiterated to China that they have a diplomatic responsibility to exert much greater economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime if they want to prevent a further escalation in the region," Reuters reported.



"The US should ask itself the question - What does the US hope China to do? It will be disappointed if their expectation is to break down North Korea via China," An Gang, a member of the academic committee at the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank, told the Global Times on Thursday.



But one result of China's efforts is that North Korea has yet to conduct another nuclear test, and it shows no respect to China if the US chooses to overlook the point, An said.



China proposed during the dialogue on Wednesday a "dual-track approach" to promoting denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and establishing a peace mechanism in parallel and a "suspension for suspension" to defuse the looming crisis, Xinhua reported.



An said that the US should be clearer when talking with China on its expectations and the comprises it is willing to make during negotiations with North Korea.



Other thorny issues



"The North Korean issue would have subsided without Warmbier's death. China and the US have other diplomatic and security issues to discuss, including military exchanges, Asia-Pacific security and the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative," Diao Daming, a research fellow at the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



The New York Times said on Wednesday that "The short, unexpected honeymoon that China enjoyed with President Trump seems to be in trouble, dashing hopes in Beijing that the two countries had embarked on a new, businesslike relationship."



Diao said that Sino-US ties have never been in a "honeymoon."



"Trump relies more on the military and his policies are becoming more mainstream. Thus, thorny issues like the Obama administration stand on the South China Sea will resurface. The two sides will soon begin the next round of negotiations," Diao said.



The Chinese side hopes that the US would adopt the right attitude on each other's strategic intentions and respect each other's political system and sovereignty to further develop Sino-US ties, the foreign ministry's release said.