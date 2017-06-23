Take in the multitude of colors, smells and tastes of North India

The Taj Mahal Photo: Khyati Shah





Mention India and the mind conjures up delighting colorful images of various hues, arrays of spices and sounds of upbeat music, not to forget smells of tasty Indian curries and spicy lip-smacking food.



A trip to India is most certainly a treat for the senses coupled with the adventure of a lifetime!



Monuments like the Taj Mahal too will come to mind. But India is much more than just the Taj Mahal.



The Taj Mahal is indeed an acclaimed Wonder of the World and is worth a look, but India has much to offer beyond that. Set foot in India and rest assured that you will embark on a memorable adventure that will completely engulf all your senses!



In the Asian continent, the two dominant geographies are the Land of the Tiger-India and the Land of the Dragon-China. Both these Asian giants have cultures that have been deeply entwined throughout history.



The erstwhile princely states of India find a kindred consonant in the imperial dynasties of China. These two large behemoths of Asia have similarities in their societal systems as well as their cultural fabric.



It is of no small wonder then that both India and China share a connective bond that links them through the annals of history - a connection that has gloriously withstood the turning tides of time for more than 2,000 years.



Chinese-Indian cultural links were historically marked early on by a series of mutual intellectual exchanges between Indian and Chinese scholars which transported Buddhism from India to China.



Ancient Indian holy texts like the Mahabharata have multiple references to China (as the country of Cinas) in them. According to the research of eminent foreign author ­Terence Duke, the ancient martial arts of China actually originated from India as fighting without weapons was a well-documented technique of the Kshatriya Dynasty warriors of India.



Established in the 5th century AD, Nalanda University in the Indian state of Bihar was a higher center of learning. The illustrious Chinese scholar Xuanzang studied there for many years. I remember studying about Xuanzang's scholastic endeavors in school.



Nalanda was blessed by the presence of the Buddha himself and when Xuanzang returned to China, he took many golden and sandalwood figurines of the Buddha with him.



Other Chinese scholars like Fa­xian and Wang Xuance too collected drawings of Buddha images, including one of the Bodhgaya (where Buddha gained enlightenment), which was deposited at the imperial palace in China.



Chinese historian Li Chi has found many similarities in the archaeological discoveries of clay pottery at the Mohenjo Daro ruins of ancient India and Chinese clay pottery.



That India was China's teacher when it came to religion and imaginative literature was also documented by Chinese author Lin Yutang.



Himachal Terrain of North India Photo: Khyati Shah Down from the north







India captures the imagination of tourists all over the world with its rich culture, vivid landscapes and profound experiences that are, well, only found there. Depending on where you go, your Indian experience will differ in sights, cuisine and even the languages spoken.



Let's go on a trip to North India. With the Himalayas standing tall on the northern border, the North Indian terrain starts from Jammu and Kashmir, and moves further along the Indus River toward Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and the Indian capital Delhi.



Known for majestic Mughal architecture that still shows glimpses of the regal times many aeons ago, the stately capital of Delhi has many attractions for tourists as well as shopaholics.



The sights to take in Delhi are the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Jama Masjid, India Gate, Parliament House and Lotus Temple. Qutub Minar, built in the 13th century, has a towering height of 72.5 meters and is also known as the Tower of Victory.



The India Gate is a famous memorial to the soldiers who laid down their lives in World War II.



It has an eternal flame that lights up the area in their honor. Visits to these places enable one to breathe in the historic splendor of times gone by.



The Parliament House, the residence of the President of India, is spread across 33 acres with well-manicured gardens and lawns. Delhi is also a shopper's paradise with high-end malls as well as bargain markets at the Chandni Chowk and Palika Bazaar.



Delhi is also well-connected to other places in North India like Agra and Chandigarh.



Agra is the world-renowned home of one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal. Standing resplendent on the banks of the Yamuna river, the legendary Taj stands pristine in white like a poem carved out of marble.



Whether you see in it an architectural marvel or a saga of love, the sights of the Taj have something for everyone.



Besides this magnificent epitome of Mughal art, Agra is also home to other historic structures like the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.



Chandigarh, is another city worth touring for its well-planned urbanized layout and calm, serene surroundings that set it apart from other Indian cities.



The famous Rock Gardens are worth a look due to the novelty of the sculptures which are made entirely of rock sourced from industrial and domestic waste.



I feel that the Rock Garden sports the look and feel of an open-air exhibition and therefore is definitely worth seeing.



To its south is Sukhna Lake, where one can rent a boat or indulge in some yachting all while listening to the chirping chatter of the migratory birds nearby.



The Beas river flows through Kullu Photo: Khyati Shah Traveling up high



Connected by road, rail and air from Dehi, Chandigarh works well as a stop over en route to Shimla, Kullu and Manali located in neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh.



Closer up, nestled in the cool confines of lofty Himalayan ranges, Shimla gives a wholly new topographic feel far away from the cities of Delhi and Chandigarh.



Although it is the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla retains a quaint air and is also known as Queen of Hills.



The old world charm that makes people drift away is a way of life here. The best way to experience this feeling is at the heart of Shimla city, Mall road. The road, built in colonial India, is commercial yet exotic.



Ahead on the busy Mall road is Shimla Ridge, where tourists can shop for shawls and handicrafts. Shimla has some marvelous attractions that allow you to take in a view of the entire mountain range.



Head to Glenn Hill which hosts a canopy of deodar cedar trees among thick woods. During the heydays of British colonialism, it also hosted many racing and polo tournaments.



Prospect Hill, at a height of 2,155 meters, is another place where you can take in breathtaking views of the cliffs and ranges.



Hill stations like Kufri in Shimla, with their lush Swiss Alpine-like green meadows, are just a quick trip away and offer adventure enthusiasts a chance to indulge in paragliding, mountaineering and the like.



Having experienced para gliding, I absolutely endorse it! There are few things in the world that can make your heart beat out loud and make you squeal out in excitement quite like adventure sports can.



Further ahead, Kullu and Manali are the hill stations that literally ground your senses.



With snow-peaked valleys and serene grasslands, Kullu and Manali are often spoken about together with Kullu being just 50 kilometers before Manali.



A lot of camping and adventure activities can be enjoyed in Kullu, while Manali is a snow-capped heaven where one can soak in the cultural aura of North India amid hills covered with pine cones.



At a height of 1,219 meters, Kullu is colloquially known as the Valley of the Gods as it has a blissfully cool ambient atmosphere accompanied by gurgling sounds of water from the winding river Beas, which passes through the entire Kullu valley.



Just like Kullu enchants with pure pristine waters and gorgeous green valleys, Manali bewitches with its azure skies and snow-capped hills.



As you set foot in the cool climes of Manali, the typical hot Indian temperatures are soon forgotten.



November to April is snowfall season and you can enthrall yourself with skiing and throwing snowballs at your friends at Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley.



Rohtang Pass is laden with snow for about 8-9 months out of the year to the delight of tourists. Solang Valley is the nearest valley in Manali and is filled with glaciers. Naturally, it is a hot spot for snowy sports.



Making a snowman remains one of my favorite memories in Manali along with making snowballs to throw for fun and simultaneously ducking those aimed at me! ­Cruising a ski-slope on sled comes a close second.



If you are lucky, it may even snow while you're there. Life here makes you stop and stare at Nature's glory. It's no wonder that Manali is known as the Switzerland of India.



About two kilometers from the tourist office is the Hadimba Temple, where culture aficionados can pay obeisance to the local goddess Hadimba.



Inscribed on a four-tiered pagoda-style structure are mythical figurines and symbols. This is definitely worth a visit amidst all the snow-soaked fun in Manali.



Take the time to satisfy your wanderlust in India and the country is sure to reward you with an experience that is fun, exciting and enchanting.



An Indian experience is ­unparalleled and unique. It is ­something that everyone should ­experience for themselves at least once in their lifetime.



Rules of thumb:







1. After arriving in Delhi, you can travel to all places listed above via road, rail or air. A road trip is recommended for an authentic Indian experience.



2. Rohtang Pass is closed for few months every year due to landslides and weather conditions. Choose your travel time accordingly.



3. Indian food can be spicy so keep that in mind while placing food orders.



4. English is understood by most locals so basic knowledge of English will get you by.



5. For any further help, there is a toll-free tourist help line 1800-11-1363 available 24x7 support in 12 languages, including Chinese.