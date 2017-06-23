The legend goes on

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona celebrates with the trophy after winning the King's Cup final match against Deportivo Alaves on May 27 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: CFP

For Andres Iniesta, last season seems far from satisfactory compared with other successes he has had with Barcelona as well as Spain.



Barca ended their 2016-17 season with just a King's Cup trophy, overshadowed by their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who clinched both the La Liga and the Champions League titles.



However, there is one consolation for Iniesta: the King's Cup win makes him the most decorated Spanish footballer of all time with a total of 33 trophies, surpassing former teammate Xavi, who had been tied with him on 32 trophies.



"It's never easy winning a championship," the Barcelona captain said during a recent trip to China, defending his team's honor. "It takes step-by-step efforts, doing your best and breaking your limit.



"The glamor of football is that it is full of uncertainty. You always need to do more to make sure you can keep a sweet memory."



In addition to his 30th domestic honor with Barcelona, he was also an integral part of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup as well as the Euro 2008 and 2012 championships.



Painful memory



Tragedy hit Chinese football earlier this month when Cheick Tiote, the Cote d'Ivoire international who was playing for China League One side Beijing Enterprise Group, died during a training session, in an incident similar to the one that befell Iniesta's former Spain under-21 teammate Dani Jarque in 2009.



In the 2010 World Cup final, Iniesta celebrated his extra-time winning goal against the Netherlands by revealing a T-shirt with the words "Dani Jarque siempre con nosotros" (Dani Jarque always with us).



"Celebrating the winning goal was a special moment for me. I just wanted to share the moment with my special friend," said Iniesta, who was named the Man of the Match in the 2010 World Cup final.



Iniesta, known for his killer ball passes and dictating of tempo, made his name as a world-class player in central midfield alongside or in lieu of Xavi - who had departed Barca after a 17-year spell in 2015 - both at club and international level.



But with the duo both past the golden age in their careers, many said both Barcelona and Spain had lost their dominance in football.



"Yes, we did not do well in the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016," a modest Iniesta said. "When you lose, you need to do more to make things better."



With the World Cup only one year away, Spain now top their qualifying group, earning themselves a berth for the football world championship in Russia.



The man who orchestrated Spain's ­dominance in the last few years also noted that a midfielder needs to be mentally alert on the pitch.



"For a central midfielder, the most important thing is to think fast," said Iniesta, who traveled to China to promote his VR movie The Illusionist, which is set to be released later this year.



"Things change quickly on the pitch; you have to make a quick decision as you are often surrounded by your opponents. You need to think how to make the best pass to help your teammates, and what's more important is that you should make no mistake."



Although he became the captain of Barca after Xavi's departure in 2015, with only one year of his contract remaining with the club, speculation has been rampant over whether Iniesta will leave the team.



"There are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration. It involves family, the club as well as my form," Iniesta said.



Coaching role



Barcelona will also have a new coach next season after Luis Enrique announced that he will not extend his contract with the club. Ernesto Valverde will be his successor.



As a player who came up through Barca's famed La Masia youth academy, Iniesta's ­career has witnessed several managerial changes at the club.



He declined to single out any coach who was most inspirational for him, but did say that earning the trust of the coach was crucial to his career.



Speaking about whether he will follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola, who began his coaching career at La Masia, Iniesta has not ruled out a future role for himself as a coach.



"It is possible, but I haven't decided where to start coaching," he told the Global Times. "I haven't given up on any possibilities involving football. I have been into this since a very early age and it has become part of my life."



Eye on China



As China promotes football across the whole country and with youth development taking center stage, Iniesta has offered his thoughts on cultivating the football culture in the world's most populous country.



"Playing football is not a job, but is a part of your life," Iniesta told the Global Times. "One should enjoy it rather than take it as a mission."



The midfielder said a dream must be developed deep inside children's minds "if we want to turn them into quality players."



"Kids should know how to feel about the ball," Iniesta noted. "Having a dream of becoming a top star makes you a good player."



Guidance from "excellent" coaches is also indispensable, said Iniesta.



"It's very good to have national support for youth training," the 31-year-old said. "It offers opportunities for kids to get to know the sport at a very early age. But most importantly, it is your family's support."



Giving advice on improving Chinese football, Iniesta said that changes and improvements should be made based on the current situation of the game in the country.



"China has made progress year by year. There are plenty of excellent players and coaches here, and it's forming its own style. I'm sure that one day China will have its own star," he said.